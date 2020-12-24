La Crosse man accused of orchestrating armed robbery from jail

A 28-year-old Holmen man has been charged for allegedly orchestrating an armed robbery from the La Crosse County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against Michael David Mitton, La Crosse police were called Oct. 1, 2019, to an Avon Street residence, where a visibly shaken woman told police she was the victim of an armed robbery. She said she was confronted inside her residence by two men, later identified as George L. Goins, 38, and Audie C. Benford-Murphy, 28. She said one of the intruders was brandishing a revolver that she believed belonged to Mitton.

The woman said one of the men demanded to know where drugs were concealed in the residence and appeared to know the location of a hidden safe. She said the two rummaged through the residence and left with three firearms and a computer. She was then told to lie face down on a bed and count to 25 until they left.

Police learned that Goins was on GPS monitoring and that his coordinates matched the time frame of the home invasion. Police followed Goins' GPS to a Winnebago Street address. He declined to talk to police and was placed under arrest. He later pleaded guilty to felony charges of burglary while armed and bail jumping.