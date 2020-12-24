La Crosse man accused of orchestrating armed robbery from jail

A 28-year-old Holmen man has been charged for allegedly orchestrating an armed robbery from the La Crosse County Jail.
According to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against Michael David Mitton, La Crosse police were called Oct. 1, 2019, to an Avon Street residence, where a visibly shaken woman told police she was the victim of an armed robbery. She said she was confronted inside her residence by two men, later identified as George L. Goins, 38, and Audie C. Benford-Murphy, 28. She said one of the intruders was brandishing a revolver that she believed belonged to Mitton.
The woman said one of the men demanded to know where drugs were concealed in the residence and appeared to know the location of a hidden safe. She said the two rummaged through the residence and left with three firearms and a computer. She was then told to lie face down on a bed and count to 25 until they left.
Police learned that Goins was on GPS monitoring and that his coordinates matched the time frame of the home invasion. Police followed Goins' GPS to a Winnebago Street address. He declined to talk to police and was placed under arrest. He later pleaded guilty to felony charges of burglary while armed and bail jumping.
The complaint says Benford-Murphy was identified through baby monitoring photos and was arrested in November 2019. His case remains open with a jury trial scheduled to start May 6, 2021.
Police reportedly obtained a screenshot of a Facebook message Mitton sent claiming credit for arranging the robbery. The message says that Goins and Bedford-Murphy were supposed to only scare the victim and not take anything of significant value.
Mitton was transferred Nov. 21, 2019, from La Crosse to a detention facility in Milwaukee and was released from custody March 12. He was arrested Dec. 19 by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer after a traffic stop.
Mitton faces a felony charge of burglary with a dangerous weapon/party to a crime. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond.
