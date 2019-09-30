{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was caught counterfeiting money and dealing methamphetamine Sunday after he tried to exchange real money for the fake bills he gave a hotel owner the day before, according to authorities.

Cameron L. Coleman, 34, was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver meth, forgery, uttering a forgery and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender.

Coleman was short on rent Saturday when staying at the Affordable Inn, and so gave the owner $71 in fake bills, according to the complaint. The next day at about 12:30 p.m., after he got his check from work, he went back to the owner and gave him real money. The owner then called police to report the counterfeit cash.

Cameron Coleman mug

Coleman

During a search of Coleman’s room, officers found $500 in counterfeit money and multiple color copies of counterfeit bills, according to the criminal complaint. They also found 28.6 grams of meth in several containers and a scale with trace amounts of meth.

When asked why he made the money, Coleman said, “I made a mistake.”

Coleman was released on a $2,500 signature bond by Judge Ramona Gonzalez.

Coleman has previous convictions for possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and possession of cocaine.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

