La Crosse man accused of paying girls for sex

A 47-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after allegedly picking up two 14-year-old girls and paying them for sex.

Steven W. Potter was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child enticement and two counts of soliciting a child for prostitution.

Potter pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday before Judge Elliott Levine. He faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Sept. 3 to Gundersen Health System, where a 14-year-old girl said she and another 14-year-old girl were picked up by Potter at a La Crosse gas station and driven back to his residence, where he paid both $50 for sex. She said the two met Potter on a MeetMe app and arranged to meet near the roundabout at 7th Street and Cass.

Police accompanied the girl to where the meeting with Potter allegedly took place. She said she and the other girl stood behind the gas station and approached Potter’s vehicle when it stopped in the alley. He refused to let the girls inside before driving to a nearby parking lot. At that point, the girls made brief phone contact with Potter, who told them of his location. The girls walked to his vehicle and got in the back seat.