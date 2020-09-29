La Crosse man accused of paying girls for sex

A 47-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after allegedly picking up two 14-year-old girls and paying them for sex.
Steven W. Potter was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of child enticement and two counts of soliciting a child for prostitution.
Potter pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday before Judge Elliott Levine. He faces up to 90 years in prison if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called Sept. 3 to Gundersen Health System, where a 14-year-old girl said she and another 14-year-old girl were picked up by Potter at a La Crosse gas station and driven back to his residence, where he paid both $50 for sex. She said the two met Potter on a MeetMe app and arranged to meet near the roundabout at 7th Street and Cass.
Police accompanied the girl to where the meeting with Potter allegedly took place. She said she and the other girl stood behind the gas station and approached Potter’s vehicle when it stopped in the alley. He refused to let the girls inside before driving to a nearby parking lot. At that point, the girls made brief phone contact with Potter, who told them of his location. The girls walked to his vehicle and got in the back seat.
The girl said Potter drove them to a Liberty Street address. Police drove to the apartment building, where the girl identified a Chevy Cruze she said was driven by Potter. Police ran a check on the vehicle, which was registered to a different person living at the apartment complex. Police then found another parked Chevy Cruze registered to Potter.
The girl said Potter was wary about being seen bringing the girls into the apartment building and made them wait briefly in the car before the three went inside. She said the girls both engaged in sexual intercourse with Potter before he drove them back to the gas station.
Police later interviewed the second girl, who provided the same details. She told police that she and the other girl told Potter they were 19. She told police that Potter asked them about the oldest male they ever had sex with. They said 37, and he replied that he was 47, his correct age.
Police obtained a search warrant Sept. 4 to search Potter’s apartment unit. The complaint says Potter didn’t respond to phone contact or repeated door knocks. Police then used forced entry and found Potter inside. He was placed under arrest, and police seized numerous items from the apartment, including bed sheets, tissues a cell phone and a condom.
The complaint says the girls’ description of Potter’s apartment was consistent with what police observed during the search. Potter’s presence at the gas station was confirmed by surveillance video.
Levine agreed to a request that Potter be removed from GPS monitoring due to his employment as a truck driver. Levine maintained a bond condition that prohibits Potter from having contact with minors.
Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
