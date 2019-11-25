{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was arrested Sunday after he was accused of choking a woman Saturday and pointing a gun at her head, threatening to kill her if she called police.

Thaddius T. Ledford, 39, was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a felon, strangulation and suffocation and felony intimidation of a victim in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint:

The woman told police Ledford had gone over to her house Saturday, and she asked him to leave, accusing him of being abusive. Ledford then got on top of her and placed both of his hands around her neck and choked her until she couldn’t breathe.

When she again told him to leave, Ledford responded by saying “Call the cops; you’ll be in a body bag,” and pulling a gun out of his coat pocket, she said. He then called someone and gave the person the woman’s address and a description of her car, saying, “If anything happens to me, come shoot up the house.”

Ledford also pointed a gun at her head and said, “I should just kill you now,” she said.

He threatened her once more before he eventually left, according to the complaint.

The woman called police the next day when Ledford suggested coming back to her home.

Police were able to locate Ledford, and he denied any wrongdoing; however, text messages between the two referenced Ledford harming the woman.

Ledford was previously convicted of felon in possession of a firearm in March 2013, charged with threatening his wife with a gun in 2012 in front of six children, and was involved in a standoff with police in 2010 that ended with him turning himself in and spending 18 months in prison.

He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold and a $10,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Gloria Doyle.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

View (1) comment

Climatehoax

Note to the Trib, get one of your hot shot reporters to gather info on felons having guns to prove gun control laws don’t work. CRIMINALS DON’T FOLLOW THE LAW.

