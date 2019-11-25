A La Crosse man was arrested Sunday after he was accused of choking a woman Saturday and pointing a gun at her head, threatening to kill her if she called police.
Thaddius T. Ledford, 39, was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a felon, strangulation and suffocation and felony intimidation of a victim in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
According to the complaint:
The woman told police Ledford had gone over to her house Saturday, and she asked him to leave, accusing him of being abusive. Ledford then got on top of her and placed both of his hands around her neck and choked her until she couldn’t breathe.
When she again told him to leave, Ledford responded by saying “Call the cops; you’ll be in a body bag,” and pulling a gun out of his coat pocket, she said. He then called someone and gave the person the woman’s address and a description of her car, saying, “If anything happens to me, come shoot up the house.”
Ledford also pointed a gun at her head and said, “I should just kill you now,” she said.
He threatened her once more before he eventually left, according to the complaint.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Cydney R. Jelen, 26, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 21 with uttering a forgery, theft of movable property and fraudulent use of a credit card. Jelen took $500 from a woman in the spring, used a man’s debit card to spend $2,000 on Amazon over the summer and forged two checks in September, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Rory Deer Jr
Kanong Vang
Jamie Kirby
Jamie L. Kirby, 28, West Salem, was charged Nov. 19 with felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of cocaine. Kirby had heroin and cocaine Nov. 1 when she was the passenger in a car pulled over for an illegal tint, according to the complaint.
Jeremy Breidel
Peng Lor
Shakur Clayton
William Kraus
John Irvin
Luis A. Jimenez
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Neal Jensen Jr
Patrick G. Berger
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Caleb Crocker
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Nicholas Balint
Dale Peterson Jr.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Lavon Liggins
Samantha Sordahl
Tyler Peterson
Tavier Holling
Robert Stach
Eric Mathison
Laura M. Raymond
Trevor Mitchell
Nemo Yang
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Stevon Thompson
Terry Muns
Leonard Larson
Angelica Pitzer
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Note to the Trib, get one of your hot shot reporters to gather info on felons having guns to prove gun control laws don’t work. CRIMINALS DON’T FOLLOW THE LAW.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.