 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man accused of possessing 43 grams of crack cocaine for delivery
0 comments
top story

La Crosse man accused of possessing 43 grams of crack cocaine for delivery

{{featured_button_text}}
police logo-image

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 35-year-old La Crosse man accused of dealing drugs. Kevin Jermell Anderson faces a felony charge of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Nov. 7 to the Holiday Inn on Pearl Street in La Crosse after an employee found a bag of crack cocaine in a room that had been occupied by Anderson. His presence was confirmed by the hotel's video surveillance.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The complaint says Anderson called the hotel after he checked out and asked if his sweatshirt and phone charger had been left behind. The employee then went to the room and reportedly found the cocaine inside the sweatshirt. The cocaine was weighed 43 grams and was divided among 16 small bags.

Police contacted by Anderson by phone and tried unsuccessfully to arrange an in-person interview.

Police requested a warrant for Anderson, who had not been located as of Dec. 8. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 12 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News