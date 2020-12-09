La Crosse man accused of possessing 43 grams of crack cocaine for delivery

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 35-year-old La Crosse man accused of dealing drugs. Kevin Jermell Anderson faces a felony charge of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Nov. 7 to the Holiday Inn on Pearl Street in La Crosse after an employee found a bag of crack cocaine in a room that had been occupied by Anderson. His presence was confirmed by the hotel's video surveillance.

The complaint says Anderson called the hotel after he checked out and asked if his sweatshirt and phone charger had been left behind. The employee then went to the room and reportedly found the cocaine inside the sweatshirt. The cocaine was weighed 43 grams and was divided among 16 small bags.

Police contacted by Anderson by phone and tried unsuccessfully to arrange an in-person interview.

Police requested a warrant for Anderson, who had not been located as of Dec. 8. He has an initial appearance set for Jan. 12 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

