La Crosse man accused of posting explicit photos of minor

A 20-year-old man La Crosse man faces multiple charges after allegedly posting explicit photos of an underage girl and resisting police who attempted to arrest him.

Devon E. Knapp was charged June 11 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with: Felony publishing a sexually explicit image without the subject consent/victim under 18, felony discharging bodily fluids on an officer (two counts), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old, misdemeanor resisting an officer (two counts).

According to the criminal complaint, an ex-girlfriend of Knapp told police she was made aware of sexually explicit photos and videos that Knapp had uploaded on Reddit.

The girl was 16 years old at the time the photos and videos were taken. She told police she consented to being recorded and photographed but never gave Knapp permission to share the images online, nor did she share the images with anyone else.

Police identified a username and determined the images were posted April 2. Police obtained a search warrant from Reddit, which led to Knapp’s IP address.