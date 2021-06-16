La Crosse man accused of posting explicit photos of minor

A 20-year-old man La Crosse man faces multiple charges after allegedly posting explicit photos of an underage girl and resisting police who attempted to arrest him.
Devon E. Knapp was charged June 11 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with: Felony publishing a sexually explicit image without the subject consent/victim under 18, felony discharging bodily fluids on an officer (two counts), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old, misdemeanor resisting an officer (two counts).
According to the criminal complaint, an ex-girlfriend of Knapp told police she was made aware of sexually explicit photos and videos that Knapp had uploaded on Reddit.
The girl was 16 years old at the time the photos and videos were taken. She told police she consented to being recorded and photographed but never gave Knapp permission to share the images online, nor did she share the images with anyone else.
Police identified a username and determined the images were posted April 2. Police obtained a search warrant from Reddit, which led to Knapp’s IP address.
Police obtained a search warrant for Knapp’s Ebner Coulee address to seize his electronic devices. The complaint says Knapp was uncooperative and initially wouldn’t unlock the door to his room. After he finally unlocked the door, police noticed a small, crumbly substance fall out of the Knapp’s mouth and ordered him to spit the remaining substance. Knapp refused and reportedly spit in an officer’s face before police could fit Knapp with a spit hood.
The complaint says Knapp continued to flail and kicked an officer before police could place him inside a squad car. Knapp reportedly admitted to consuming 10 to 12 Adderall tablets, and he was transported to a local hospital before being taken to the La Crosse County Jail.
Knapp is free after posting a $2,500 cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for June 24.