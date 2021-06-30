 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man accused of producing child pornography
0 Comments

La Crosse man accused of producing child pornography

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

A 42-year-old La Crosse man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for allegedly producing child pornography. Thomas J. Hook is accused of using a cellular phone to produce videos of a minor engaged in sexually explicit contact on six occasions in March and July 2020.

If convicted, Hook faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison for each count.

The charges against Hook are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will there be fireworks at Mount Rushmore?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News