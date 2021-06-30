La Crosse man accused of producing child pornography

A 42-year-old La Crosse man was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury for allegedly producing child pornography. Thomas J. Hook is accused of using a cellular phone to produce videos of a minor engaged in sexually explicit contact on six occasions in March and July 2020.

If convicted, Hook faces 15 to 30 years in federal prison for each count.

The charges against Hook are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman is handling the prosecution.

