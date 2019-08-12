A La Crosse man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of being a Peeping Tom.
The La Crosse Police Department responded to a prowler complaint at about 5:05 a.m. Aug. 9 after someone on the 800 block of St. James Street reported a man in all black clothes and a black backpack looking into windows.
According to the police report, officers found Ricky L. Melton, 48, dressed in all black in the area, as well as a black backpack with lotion and a rag inside. Melton, who police say has a history of stalking, told police he was out for a run and stopped to pull up his socks in someone’s doorway, and then fled when a security light came on.
Melton said he stopped to smoke marijuana while on his run and dumped the bag because he was worried there would be marijuana residue inside, according to the report. He also told police he didn’t know the distance of his usual run, and he typically smokes pot while out running.
Melton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior in January 2017 and has been found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, invasion of privacy and felony burglary dating back to 2012.
Reginald Henry
Jonathan Baum
Glen Taylor Jr.
Zachariah Sonsalla
Zachariah G. Sonsalla, 18, was charged Aug. 9 with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sonsalla had 65.2 grams of marijuana in four plastic bags, a glass bong and a bag of cocaine at about 1:41 a.m. July 20 when stopped for loitering in a church parking lot in West Salem, according to the complaint.
Tavier Holling
Tamica Wright
Virgil R Stewart Jr
Bryant D. Trussell
Bryant D. Trussell, 42, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with delivery of cocaine as a repeat offender, possession of THC as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Trussell sold 1.2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant July 24 and had marijuana and a pipe when he was located July 31, according to the complaint.
Leah K. Sander
Leah K. Sander, 26, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Sander hit a woman, knocking her to the ground and chipping her tooth, during an argument July 13, according to the complaint.
Willie V. McCoy Sr.
Willie V. McCoy Sr., 57, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy had 1 gram of heroin and a crack pipe in his possession Aug. 2, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Groth
Connor Dwight
Quintin Stello
Brian S. Holliday
Brian S. Holliday, 58, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine. Holliday had a 1.2-gram package of methamphetamine in his car where he was found sleeping at about 5 p.m. July 27, according to the complaint.
Christina Calloway
Ray Welcome
Joseph T. Schmitt
Joseph T. Schmitt, 30, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with escape and resisting an officer. Schmitt was handcuffed in preparation to be taken into custody on a warrant, then ran away on foot, freeing one of hands before again being located and handcuffed by police, according to the complaint.
William Kraus
Dawn Lindley
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.