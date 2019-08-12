{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was arrested over the weekend after he was accused of being a Peeping Tom.

The La Crosse Police Department responded to a prowler complaint at about 5:05 a.m. Aug. 9 after someone on the 800 block of St. James Street reported a man in all black clothes and a black backpack looking into windows.

According to the police report, officers found Ricky L. Melton, 48, dressed in all black in the area, as well as a black backpack with lotion and a rag inside. Melton, who police say has a history of stalking, told police he was out for a run and stopped to pull up his socks in someone’s doorway, and then fled when a security light came on.

Ricky Melton mug

Melton
Melton said he stopped to smoke marijuana while on his run and dumped the bag because he was worried there would be marijuana residue inside, according to the report. He also told police he didn’t know the distance of his usual run, and he typically smokes pot while out running.

Melton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior in January 2017 and has been found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, invasion of privacy and felony burglary dating back to 2012.

