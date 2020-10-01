La Crosse man accused of pulling gun on woman on city's South Side

A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday for pulling a gun on a woman.

Dante D. Clayton faces felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces misdemeanor charges of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Sept. 21 to a Jackson Street residence, where a woman recounted an Aug. 21 incident during which Clayton threatened her with a firearm. She said Clayton, who regularly keeps a gun in his waistband, put the .38-caliber pistol to her head and said, "I should just kill you." She said Clayton then pointed the gun toward the ceiling, but it failed to discharge. She believed the weapon was loaded because Clayton always removed the clip and she saw the bullets inside.

A woman told the police she visited the victim Aug. 23 and noticed bruising on her face. She said the victim told her of the gun incident and that Clayton had hit her in the face.