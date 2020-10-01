 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man accused of pulling gun on woman on city's South Side
0 comments
alert top story

La Crosse man accused of pulling gun on woman on city's South Side

{{featured_button_text}}
Dante D. Clayton

Dante D. Clayton

 Steve Rundio

A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Wednesday for pulling a gun on a woman.

Dante D. Clayton faces felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm. He also faces misdemeanor charges of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Sept. 21 to a Jackson Street residence, where a woman recounted an Aug. 21 incident during which Clayton threatened her with a firearm. She said Clayton, who regularly keeps a gun in his waistband, put the .38-caliber pistol to her head and said, "I should just kill you." She said Clayton then pointed the gun toward the ceiling, but it failed to discharge. She believed the weapon was loaded because Clayton always removed the clip and she saw the bullets inside.

A woman told the police she visited the victim Aug. 23 and noticed bruising on her face. She said the victim told her of the gun incident and that Clayton had hit her in the face.

Police observed bruises on the victim's face during the Sept. 21 call. The victim attributed the injuries a traffic accident a few days earlier but later said that Clayton struck her in the cheekbone with an open palm. She said Clayton punched a hole in the kitchen wall and then grabbed a knife and said he would slash her car tires.

Clayton was released on a $500 signature bond and a no-contact order with the victim.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News