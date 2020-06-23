La Crosse man accused of pulling out a gun in a city park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man was accused of pulling a gun out Sunday at Copeland Park and again Monday while driving by a private residence.

Almondo Baker, 39, was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felon in possession of a firearm, concealing a stolen firearm, second-offense possession with intent to deliver THC and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon, all as a repeat offender.

According to the complaint, Baker drove by a person’s home just before 3:45 p.m. Monday and pulled out a gun, saying “You put your whole family’s life in jeopardy.” However, Baker did not point the gun at anyone.

The person, who told police he wanted to remain anonymous, said that he had seen Baker the day before in the area of Copeland Park. According to the witness, Baker was “talking crazy to kids” Sunday and threatened them, then got into a physical altercation that the witness broke up.

Baker was located nearby, and police got permission from the owner of the vehicle Baker was driving to search it. They found a pistol that had been reported stolen in Vernon County under the driver’s seat, according to the complaint.

During his court appearance Tuesday, Baker vehemently denied the allegations that he had threatened any children.