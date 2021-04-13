La Crosse man accused of punching, choking woman

A warrant has been issued for a 41-year-old La Crosse man accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and punching her in the face.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court accuses Homer D. Taylor Jr. of strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping, both felonies, and battery and disorderly, both misdemeanors.

According to the complaint, a woman said Taylor, whom she had only known for a few days, showed up with a duffel bag at her residence Nov. 15 and tried to move in. She said a physical altercation ensued and that Taylor left his belongings behind before leaving. Police advised the woman to leave Taylor's belongings outside where he could retrieve them.

The woman said Taylor returned Dec. 1 and demanded his belongings. She said Taylor pushed his way inside, used profane and abusive language and grabbed her by the throat before punching her in the lower neck with a closed fist. She said the punch left her short of breath.

An ambulance was summoned to the residence, and the complaint says the woman sustained bleeding, swelling and redness. The woman told police she feared for her life during the encounter.

