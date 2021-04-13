La Crosse man accused of punching, choking woman

A warrant has been issued for a 41-year-old La Crosse man accused of grabbing a woman by the neck and punching her in the face.
A criminal complaint filed Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court accuses Homer D. Taylor Jr. of strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping, both felonies, and battery and disorderly, both misdemeanors.
According to the complaint, a woman said Taylor, whom she had only known for a few days, showed up with a duffel bag at her residence Nov. 15 and tried to move in. She said a physical altercation ensued and that Taylor left his belongings behind before leaving. Police advised the woman to leave Taylor's belongings outside where he could retrieve them.
The woman said Taylor returned Dec. 1 and demanded his belongings. She said Taylor pushed his way inside, used profane and abusive language and grabbed her by the throat before punching her in the lower neck with a closed fist. She said the punch left her short of breath.
An ambulance was summoned to the residence, and the complaint says the woman sustained bleeding, swelling and redness. The woman told police she feared for her life during the encounter.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in March
Katelyn M. Baker-Shaw
Katelyn M. Baker-Shaw, 23, West Salem, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Baker-Shaw was found with 3.3 grams of methamphetamine during a March 29 traffic stop in West Salem. She was released on a signature bond.
Justin A. Lunsford
Justin A. Lunsford, 32, La Crosse, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Lunsford was found with heroin after police responded to a March 25 drug overdose at a La Crosse hotel. Lunsford was released on a $500 signature bond
Samuel J. Becker
Samuel J. Becker, 28, Holmen, was charged possessing an illegal article. According to the criminal complaint, he was found with a bag of marijuana March 25 during the booking process at the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.
Cody Barrett Samson
Cody Barrett Samson, 36, Onalaska, was charged with battery to a medical care provider. According to the criminal complaint, Samson punched a paramedic in the face during a March 19 ambulance transport and left the paramedic with a visibly swollen nose. Samson was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Lane R. Weidner
Lane R. Weidner, 55, La Crosse, is accused of a sex offender registry violation. According to the criminal complaint, Weidner is a lifetime registrant who failed to reply to an April 13, 2020, registration letter and repeated follow-up notices. He has an initial court appearance set for April 13.
Son Sami
Son Sami, 47, Rochester, Minnesota, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Sami was found with 3.7 grams of methamphetamine during a March 12 traffic stop on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Raece M. Flick
Raece M. Flick, 32, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a March 13 noise complaint at 3427 Elm Dr. in La Crosse and found Flick with two hypodermic needles and a piece of crumpled wax paper containing heroin. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Shawna M. Delyea
Shawna M. Delyea, 26, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Delyea was found with 0.7 grams of methamphetamine during a March 14 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Hilary Lynn Kendhammer
Hilary Lynn Kendhammer, 28, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Kendhammer was found with methamphetamine during a March 8 traffic stop in La Crosse. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Amber N. Biamonte
Amber N. Biamonte, 29, Viroqua, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a short-barreled rifle. According to the criminal complaint, Biamonte was found with a 20-gauge sawed-off Savage Arms shotgun during a March 6 traffic stop in Onalaska. She was a released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Cory W. Tharpe
Cory W. Tharpe, 42, La Crosse, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Tharpe entered an unattended running vehicle in La Crosse and drove away March 3. Police located Tharpe inside the vehicle a short time later. He was released on a $1,500 signature bond.
Phillip J. Madison
Phillip J. Madison, 52, La Crosse, has been charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Madison was found with .6 grams of heroin after police responded to a March 1 domestic dispute at a motel on Rose Street in La Crosse. He was released from the county jail after posting a $100 cash bond.
Milo V. Newton II
Milo V. Newton II, 41, La Farge, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Newton was found with 4.4 grams of methamphetamine during a Feb. 27 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.
Aspen Kalina
Aspen Kalina, 29, Blair, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Kalina was found with .4 grams of heroin and a hypodermic needle with methamphetamine residue during a Nov. 13 traffic stop in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $5,000 cash bond.
