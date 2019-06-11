A La Crosse man faces multiple battery charges after police said he hit an officer twice on Sunday after a brief foot pursuit.
Brian S. Geiwitz, 23 of La Crosse was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
La Crosse police saw Geiwitz walking westbound on Monitor Street Sunday “screaming and running for no apparent reason.”
Geiwitz started banging on a vehicle’s window, then continued walking down Monitor Street before police turned on their emergency lights to check on Geiwitz’s well-being.
Geiwitz ran toward a vehicle that had all its windows down and was waiting at a stoplight at Monitor Street and Copeland Avenue. The driver said she feared for her life when Geiwitz reached into the car and began screaming.
The woman drove off in a panic with Geiwitz holding onto the passenger side of the car. She stopped when police turned on their squad car's sirens.
The driver, who appeared to be drunk, stopped her car and ran toward police.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
A brief police pursuit ensued when Geiwitz saw authorities approaching him.
After police apprehended him, Geiwitz punched the officer while he was handcuffing him.
Police were able to gain control of Geiwitz before taking him to the hospital, where he hit the officer again, police said.
Medical staff restrained Geiwitz and tested him for intoxicants.
Geiwitz was eventually taken to La Crosse County Jail and issued a signature bond.
Christopher S. Burkhart
Christopher S. Burkhart
, 37, no permanent address, was charged June 10 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police arrested Burkhart for two active warrants and discovered 1 gram of a crystal-like substance police believe to be meth and a smoking pipe during the arrest, according to the criminal complaint.
Wylie L. Erickson
Wylie L. Erickson
, 22, of La Crosse was charged June 10 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they responded to suspicious activity on the 1800 block of Rose Street then pursued Erickson, who had an active warrant, when he fled authorities on his bike. Police eventually caught Erickson who threw a bag containing 1.4 grams of what police suspected to be meth and a glass smoking device during the pursuit, according to the criminal complaint.
LC L. Graham
LC L. Graham
, 37, of La Crosse was charged June 10 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Police arrested Graham after video surveillance caught him dropping an eyeglass case containing a burnt pipe with 1 gram of meth, according to the criminal complaint.
John P. Young
John P. Young
, 33, of Onalaska was charged June 10 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse). Police arrested Young after receiving a report about a domestic disturbance on the 1600 block of Prairie Place and discovering meth on Young, according to the criminal complaint.
Alex Blazina
Alex Blazina, 25, of La Crosse was charged June 7 with being a fugitive. Blazina is wanted on felony charges in Houston County, according to the complaint.
David Wims
David Wims, 40, of La Crosse was charged June 7 with delivery of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeater. A search of Wims' home June 5 uncovered over 90 grams of heroin and fentanyl and $5,500 in cash, according to the complaint.
Dominestrice Grant
Dominestrice Grant, 30, of La Crosse was charged June 7 with identity theft for financial gain. Grant withdrew $200 in cash from a friend's bank account without permission on April 19, according to the complaint.
Brittany M. Basley
Brittany M. Basley, 28, of 1116 S. Fourth St., was charged June 6 with manufacturing/delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and felony bail jumping. Basley and co-defendant Lavon D. Liggins were arrested June 3 after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.
Lavon D. Liggins
Lavon D. Liggins, 38, of 1116 S. Fourth St., was charged June 6 with manufacturing/delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm as a felon. Liggins and co-defendant Brittany M. Basley were arrested Monday after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.
Jerry L. Balfany
Jerry L. Balfany, 40, of Hokah, Minn., was charged June 6 with being a fugitive. Balfany was found in La Crosse County June 5 after failing to appear in Houston County District Court, where he faces drug charges, according to the criminal complaint.
Kyle Farris
La Crosse Tribune
Nicholas G. Neumann
Nicholas G. Neumann, 40, of 936 Redfield St., was charged June 6 with felony bail jumping. Neumann broke the terms of his previous bond by repeatedly calling his social worker and leaving her a series of sexually explicit messages, according to the criminal complaint.
Tyler M. LeFebre
Tylar M. LeFebre, 26, of 1025 Johnson St., was charged June 6 with possession of methamphetamine. LeFebre was stopped while riding his bicycle the night of June 5, after officers watched him pull in front of a vehicle. While searching LeFebre, officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
Chase M. Christman
Chase M. Christman, 30, of Necedah, Wis., was charged June 5 with felony possession of narcotic drugs and possession of a controlled substance. Christman was a passenger during a traffic stop on Interstate 90 after a Wisconsin state trooper observed the driver speeding. The trooper noted an open felony bond for Christman after running checks on both his and the driver’s licenses. The trooper then searched Christman and discovered LSD and heroin containing fentanyl on his person, according to the complaint.
David R. Swertfeger
David R. Swertfeger, 40, of La Crosse, was charged June 5 with uttering a forgery, a Class H felony, and felony bail jumping. Swertfeger wrote a stolen check at Blain's Farm and Fleet in Onalaska on April 19, according to the complaint.
Michael R. Lockington
Michael R. Lockington, 34, of Onalaska, was charged June 5 with substantial battery. Police responded to a call on May 7 at a residence where a man was allegedly knocked unconscious by Lockington. Lockington struck the victim multiple times, causing the victim to sustain a concussion, according to the complaint.
Lucas Swanson
Lucas D. Swanson, 31, of Hastings, Minn., was charged with possession with intent to delivery THC, a Class I felony, possession of cocaine, a misdemeanor, and driving while intoxicated for the third time. Swanson was pulled over Monday about 11:30 p.m. for going 36 mph in a 25-mph zone. The arresting officer found in Swanson's car: a Mason jar containing a "green leafy substance," which the officer thought to be marijuana; a white powdery substance in Swanson's wallet, which the officer thought to be cocaine; a full bottle of Bud Light; an empty bottle of Coors Light; and $3,760 in cash. Swanson told the officer he bought the cocaine from a "scruffy male" downtown. The green leafy substance tested positive as marijuana, according to the complaint.
John Rutkowski
John Rutkowski, 48, of La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession of methamphetamine, a Class I felony. West Salem police arrested Rutkowski, who had an active La Crosse County warrant, at his workplace Monday evening. Officers found in Rutkowski's wallet a small bag of white powder that Rutkowski told the arresting officer was methamphetamine and belonged to him, according to the complaint.
Troy Bjorge
Troy A. Bjorge, 35, of Onalaska was charged June 4 with delivering THC to a person 17 younger than 17 and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class I felony. Bjorge let his 14-year-old stepdaughter smoke marijuana from his vape pen, as well as drink beer, according to the complaint.
Aaron Saul
Aaron Saul, 32, of La Crosse was charged June 3 with felony bail jumping for violating a no-contact order and disorderly conduct-domestic abuse. Saul had a physical altercation with the victim on June 1, according to the complaint.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Was the driver charged? Some more thorough investigative reporting needed before writing half a story.
Agreed, there isn't even notation of what time it was when this was all happening.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.