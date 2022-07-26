La Crosse man accused of punching woman in face

A 29-year-old La Crosse man has been arrested after allegedly punching a woman in the face and striking her with a blowtorch.

Cody E. Baker was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of substantial battery and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a domestic disturbance at the Radisson Hotel in La Crosse July 26 shortly before 1 a.m. Police made contact with a distraught woman who had blood coming from her mouth and redness on the right side of her face.

The woman told police that Baker accused her of cheating on him and and struck her twice in the head with a blowtorch. She said Baker then punched her in the face with “full force.” She said the blow triggered dizziness and considerable pain.

The woman said Baker was dismissive after she told him that she was going to call police. She said Baker told her, “The police only protect the weak.”

The complaint says the woman sustained a cut to her mouth that required stitches to close.

Police located Baker a short time after the altercation. He said the woman was the aggressor and that he struck her in the face as an act of self-defense.

Baker was released on a $1,000 signature bond by Judge Gloria Doyle. The bond includes a no-contact order with the alleged victim.

Baker’s next court date is an Aug. 23 calendar call.