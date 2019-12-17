You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man accused of putting gun to woman's head stands mute to felony charges
La Crosse man accused of putting gun to woman's head stands mute to felony charges

Thaddius Ledford mug

Ledford

A court official found probable cause Tuesday that a La Crosse man accused of putting a gun to a woman’s head after choking her committed a felony and bound him over for trial.

Thaddius T. Ledford, 29, stood mute on charges of possession of a firearm by a felony, strangulation and suffocation, and felony intimidation of a victim in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Court commissioner Joe Veenstra entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and bound him over for trial.

La Crosse police officer Chris Oates testified at the preliminary hearing that he spoke to Ledford’s former girlfriend Nov. 24 after she reported the threats, which happened the night before. The woman told Oates Ledford got on top of her and placed both hands around her neck, squeezing until she couldn’t breathe, according to testimony.

She said she wasn’t looking to call the cops, but he needed to leave, and Ledford responded by saying “Call the cops; you’ll be in a body bag,” and pulling a gun out of his coat pocket, according to the criminal complaint. He then called someone and gave the person the woman’s address and a description of her car, saying, “If anything happens to me, come shoot up the house.”

Oates testified that he saw text messages on the woman’s phone that corroborated her story, including texts between her and Ledford. He said Ledford denied getting physical with the woman.

Under cross-examination by Ledford’s attorney, public defender Thomas Huh, Oates said he did not observe any injuries on Ledford and did not locate a gun.

Ledford was previously convicted of felon in possession of a firearm in March 2013, charged with threatening his wife with a gun in 2012 in front of six children, and was involved in a standoff with police in 2010 that ended with him turning himself in and spending 18 months in prison.

He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold and a $10,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Gloria Doyle.

+25 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in December

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

