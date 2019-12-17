La Crosse man accused of putting gun to woman's head stands mute to felony charges

A court official found probable cause Tuesday that a La Crosse man accused of putting a gun to a woman’s head after choking her committed a felony and bound him over for trial.

Thaddius T. Ledford, 29, stood mute on charges of possession of a firearm by a felony, strangulation and suffocation, and felony intimidation of a victim in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Court commissioner Joe Veenstra entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and bound him over for trial.

La Crosse police officer Chris Oates testified at the preliminary hearing that he spoke to Ledford’s former girlfriend Nov. 24 after she reported the threats, which happened the night before. The woman told Oates Ledford got on top of her and placed both hands around her neck, squeezing until she couldn’t breathe, according to testimony.