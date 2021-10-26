La Crosse man accused of putting knife to child's throat

A 19-year-old was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly putting a knife against a child's throat.

Hayden M. Steinhoff faces a felony charge of child abuse/recklessly causing bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Steinhoff had punched the youngster in the leg and placed a small knife against the youngster's throat during an Oct. 25 dispute over birthday cake. The complaint says police observed bruising on the child's knee, and the child told police that Steinhoff threatened to stab and kill him.

Police made contact with Steinhoff at his place of employment. Steinhoff confirmed an altercation took place but initially denied threatening the child with a knife. The complaint says he later changed his story, telling police he used a butter knife.

Steinhoff was released on a $1,000 signature bond with provisions that he possess no weapons and have no contact with the alleged victim.

