You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse man accused of raping homeless woman
alert top story

La Crosse man accused of raping homeless woman

{{featured_button_text}}
Roger Grosso mug

Grosso

A La Crosse man was accused Thursday of raping a homeless woman earlier this month after inviting her to sleep on his floor.

Roger J. Grosso, 55, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of third-degree sexual assault and intimidating a victim, all of which are class G felonies. He faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment for each charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Grosso invited the woman, whom he met while they were both homeless, to his apartment Jan. 21 and told her she could nap in a sleeping bag on his floor. While she was asleep, Grosso removed her clothes and assaulted her multiple times, pinning her to the floor.

The woman told police she tried to make noise and call for help but wasn’t able to. The assault continued from about 10:35 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to the complaint. She said Grosso threatened to kill her if she reported it.

According to the complaint, Grosso told police nothing happened between the two of them, saying they kissed once on the lips. He later said they kissed for two minutes and still later said, when asked, he touched her breasts, according to the report.

Grosso has been out on a $5,000 signature bond since Jan. 23 on the condition that he not contact the victim and comply with GPS monitoring. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 11.

+58 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in January
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News