La Crosse man accused of raping homeless woman

A La Crosse man was accused Thursday of raping a homeless woman earlier this month after inviting her to sleep on his floor.
Roger J. Grosso, 55, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of third-degree sexual assault and intimidating a victim, all of which are class G felonies. He faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment for each charge.
According to the criminal complaint, Grosso invited the woman, whom he met while they were both homeless, to his apartment Jan. 21 and told her she could nap in a sleeping bag on his floor. While she was asleep, Grosso removed her clothes and assaulted her multiple times, pinning her to the floor.
You have free articles remaining.
The woman told police she tried to make noise and call for help but wasn’t able to. The assault continued from about 10:35 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to the complaint. She said Grosso threatened to kill her if she reported it.
According to the complaint, Grosso told police nothing happened between the two of them, saying they kissed once on the lips. He later said they kissed for two minutes and still later said, when asked, he touched her breasts, according to the report.
Grosso has been out on a $5,000 signature bond since Jan. 23 on the condition that he not contact the victim and comply with GPS monitoring. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Feb. 11.
Thomas Valentine
Steven Ledman
Lee Camper
Lermonte Toy
Chloe Lorenz
Robert Ahlert
Dylan Nash
Eric Warren
Joshua Nelson
Joshua J. Nelson, 40, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 28 with felony bail jumping. Nelson violated terms of his bond by drinking alcohol Jan. 17, according to the criminal complaint.
Brian Johnson
Carlton Harris
Peter Torres
Jeremy Sinclair
Carlie Stein
Carlie A. Stein, 22, Holmen, was charged Jan. 24 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Stein had 8 grams of meth in six bags July 24 when she was pulled over for driving in the city with her high beams on, according to the complaint.
Kyle Schlafer
Justin Tillman
Gregory Proulx
Harold Gilmore
Kanong Vang and Shoua Yang
Kanong A. Vang, 31, and Shoua Yang, 36, both with no permanent address, were charged Jan. 23 with felony bail jumping and fraud on innkeeper as a party to a crime. Vang and Yang stayed in an empty room in an Onalaska hotel Jan. 12 without checking in or paying for the room, according to the complaint. Vang was charged in a second complaint with felony bail jumping and retail theft. She switched the price tag of a $149.99 baby monitor with a $3.49 package of cookies at Target and bought the monitor at the self-checkout, then attempted to return it for the full price, according to the complaint.
Nathan Juran
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 23 with felony bail jumping. Welcome violated no-contact conditions of his bond Jan. 10, according to the complaint.
Dennis Sharpe
Cassandra Francis
Tyler Peterson
Joseph Crankshaw
Joseph R. Crankshaw, 32, West Salem, was charged Jan. 22 with issuing worthless checks. Crankshaw deposited two $5,000 checks from empty accounts Dec. 4 at Merchants Bank in Onalaska, according to the complaint.
Donald Greeno
Jessica Beck
Jessica M. Beck, 34, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 22 with possession of methamphetamine, retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Beck had three bags of meth and a glass pipe Jan. 11 when she was arrested for taking Nike socks and a sweatshirt from Kohls, according to the complaint.
Joshua Wittenberg
Patrick Berger
Terry Odegaard
Lindsey Miller
Lindsey A. Miller, 39, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 22 with possession of a short-barreled shotgun as a party to a crime. Miller had a sawed-off shotgun Dec. 17 in the vehicle she shares with another person, according to the complaint.
Eric Stevens
Jeremy Sinclair
Robert Patterson
Demetrius Partee
John Heintz
Susan Moore
Justin Tillman
Tyrone Schara
Emil Guseck
Donald Norberg
Donald E. Norberg II, 39, Sparta, was charged Jan. 16 with attempted uttering a forgery as a repeater and party to a crime. Norberg attempted to deposit a check from a dead man’s account Nov. 11, according to the complaint.
Derek Backus
Derek W. Backus, 35, Spring Valley, Minn., was charged Jan. 15 with possession of methamphetamine. Backus had .7 grams of meth when he was pulled over Sept. 7, according to the criminal complaint.
Jeremy Devine
Thomas Valentine
Jennifer Kendhammer
Benjamin L. Britt
Benjamin L. Britt, 46, Viroqua, was charged Jan. 14 with possession of methamphetamine. Britt had meth in his pocket and pants Jan. 3 during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Cherish Roberts
Cherish M. Roberts, 25, Holmen, was charged Jan. 13 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts had meth, marijuana and glass pipes Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
Christopher Malone
Harold Geanie Jr.
Danielle Minea
Justin Tillman
Nemo Yang
Todd Alberts
Jeffrey Sampson
Xai Vang
Zachary Miller
Anita Parce
Anita M. Parce, 23, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found meth and a glass pipe in her bag Dec. 30, according to the complaint.
Louis W. Steele
Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Steele violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Jan. 4 when he swore and yelled at a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Delamonte E.L. Hill
Delamonte E.L. Hill, 18, La Crescent, Minn., was charged Jan. 9 with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Hill put his hand around a woman’s neck and squeezed, slammed her head against a door window and punched her, according to the criminal complaint.
Randy Russell Jr.
Shanna Tondola
David Swertfeger
Steven Huntington
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 8 with retail theft as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in a different case. Kasten took several items in December from Menards, violating terms of his bond, and had meth in his pocket when arrested Dec. 21, according to the two complaints.
Kieng Yang
Michael Hemker
Karla Dank
Karla J. Dank, 58, West Salem, was charged Jan. 7 with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dank had 47.2 grams of marijuana Dec. 20, tried to shut the door on police and had a marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
James Ramsey
Michael Ryan
Quintin Stello
Javontay Scott
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Reuben Bates
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
John Young
Lavon Liggins
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …