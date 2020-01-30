La Crosse man accused of raping homeless woman

A La Crosse man was accused Thursday of raping a homeless woman earlier this month after inviting her to sleep on his floor.

Roger J. Grosso, 55, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of third-degree sexual assault and intimidating a victim, all of which are class G felonies. He faces a maximum of 10 years imprisonment for each charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Grosso invited the woman, whom he met while they were both homeless, to his apartment Jan. 21 and told her she could nap in a sleeping bag on his floor. While she was asleep, Grosso removed her clothes and assaulted her multiple times, pinning her to the floor.

The woman told police she tried to make noise and call for help but wasn’t able to. The assault continued from about 10:35 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to the complaint. She said Grosso threatened to kill her if she reported it.

According to the complaint, Grosso told police nothing happened between the two of them, saying they kissed once on the lips. He later said they kissed for two minutes and still later said, when asked, he touched her breasts, according to the report.