A 45-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after he allegedly endangered a woman during a March 7 altercation in La Crosse.

Samuel L. Thomas was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping (three counts) and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that she was inside her vehicle and attempting to leave her residence when Thomas starting hurling landscaping bricks in her direction. She said one of the bricks landed on the hood of the vehicle and caused a large dent.

The woman said Thomas got into his vehicle, put it in reverse and struck the woman’s vehicle as she was sitting on the driver’s side. She said Thomas then opened the driver’s side door and slapped her in the face. She said Thomas also grabbed a gas can and threatened to burn down the residence.

The woman said she wasn’t injured during the altercation but feared for her safety.

Police located Thomas a short time later. He acknowledged an argument took place but said the woman had blocked his vehicle with her car and that he accidentally struck it while trying to back out.

Thomas was released March 8 after posting $1,000 cash bail. His next court appearance is a March 16 preliminary hearing.