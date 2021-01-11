La Crosse man accused of rending person unconscious

A 28-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for punching a man and rendering him unconscious. Dallas Jay Beranek faces a felony count of substantial battery.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called shortly before 2 a.m. Jan. 10 to the corner of 3rd and Main streets in La Crosse, where a man was lying on the sidewalk unconscious with blood in his mouth and struggling to breathe. A witness told police he heard the sound of a loud punch and a man ask Beranek "Why'd you hit him?" Police later obtained video footage showing Beranek striking the victim before walking away.

The victim was transported to Gundersen Health, where he was intubated and unable to speak with officers. The victim later awoke and was able to talk with police 11 hours after the incident but couldn't recall much of what happened. He told police he wanted to press charges.

Police contacted Beranek later in the evening and interviewed him before placing him under arrest. He was released Monday on a $1,000 signature bond.

