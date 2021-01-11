La Crosse man accused of rending person unconscious

Dallas Jay Beranek
A 28-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court for punching a man and rendering him unconscious. Dallas Jay Beranek faces a felony count of substantial battery.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called shortly before 2 a.m. Jan. 10 to the corner of 3rd and Main streets in La Crosse, where a man was lying on the sidewalk unconscious with blood in his mouth and struggling to breathe. A witness told police he heard the sound of a loud punch and a man ask Beranek "Why'd you hit him?" Police later obtained video footage showing Beranek striking the victim before walking away.
The victim was transported to Gundersen Health, where he was intubated and unable to speak with officers. The victim later awoke and was able to talk with police 11 hours after the incident but couldn't recall much of what happened. He told police he wanted to press charges.
Police contacted Beranek later in the evening and interviewed him before placing him under arrest. He was released Monday on a $1,000 signature bond.
Cody Kneifl
Cody J. Kneifl, 23, West Salem, was charged with physical abuse of a child. According to the criminal complaint, he struck a teenager with an open hand during a Dec. 11 altercation in West Salem. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
KoJoua Vu
KoJoua Vu, 30, La Crosse, was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the criminal complaint, police recognized Vu from previous contacts Dec. 5 as she drove away from a parking lot on Hwy. 16 and stopped her for an illegal window tint. A search allegedly found a gem bag with methamphetamine residue. Police also determined that she was living at a La Crosse residence where 215 grams of methamphetamine were seized in February. Vu was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Leonard D. Larson
Leonard D. Larson, 34, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Larson grabbed her from behind in a bear hug and that one arm was wrapped around her neck. Larson was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Cameron L. Coleman
Cameron L. Coleman, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Coleman was found with 2.5 grams of methamphetamine during a Dec. 5 traffic stop in La Crosse. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $500 cash bond.
Jesse D. Thomas
Jesse D. Thomas, 40, La Crosse, was charged with false imprisonment and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Thomas blocked a person from exiting a room Dec. 5 at a Super 8 motel in La Crosse. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Lucas A. Reshel
Lucas A. Reshel, 35, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, he put his hand around a woman’s neck during a domestic disturbance Dec. 4. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Joshua Q. Schyvinck
Joshua Q. Schyvinck, 30, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded to a Nov. 28 disturbance at a Rose Street address, where Schyvinck was found with 4.1 grams of methamphetamine. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $2,500 cash bail.
Karl John Matson
Karl John Matson, 37, La Crosse, was charged with threatening a law enforcement officer. According to the criminal complaint, Matson threatened to kill a La Crosse police officer and his family Nov. 28 while en route to the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Danny L. Link
Danny L. Link, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Link was stopped in La Crosse Nov. 27 by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer and found with .3 grams of methamphetamine. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Bradley R. Hansen
Bradley R. Hansen, 37, West Salem, was charged with possession of narcotic drugs. According to the criminal complaint, Link was stopped on Hwy. 16 east of La Crosse Nov. 29 by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer and found with 1.3 grams of methamphetamine. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Eric James Pestorius
Eric James Pestorius, 32, La Crosse, was charged with burglary and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Pestorius stole three knives valued at $150 from a docked houseboat in La Crosse Oct. 31. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $500 cash bail.
Dennis Y. Glotov
Dennis Y. Glotov, 31, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Glotov was sleeping inside a running car Nov. 26, when he was approached by a La Crosse police officer and found with .9 grams of methamphetamine. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1,000 cash bail.
Rick Glen Roquet
Rick Glen Roquet, 36, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Dec. 2 trespassing complaint and found Roquet inside a fenced area at Don’s Towing. A search of Roquet reportedly found three plastic baggies containing 2.1 grams of methamphetamine. He was released Dec. 3 on a $1,000 signature bond.
Eric James Pistorius
Eric James Pistorius, 32, La Crosse, was charged with burglary to a dwelling. He is accused of entering an underground garage at Belle Square on State Street in La Crosse Oct. 27 and stealing a set of bicycle lights. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond.
Emily Eastman
Emily Eastman, 22, Prairie du Chien, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded Dec. 3 to a report of an overdose in the city of Onalaska. After she was taken to a La Crosse hospital, she informed police she had needles in her pocket. Police determined that one of the needles contained methamphetamine. Eastman was released Dec. 4 on a $1,000 signature bond.
Dennis L. Sharpe
Dennis L. Sharpe, 28, Hokah, Minnesota, was charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's consent. He is accused of taking a vehicle from a Houston County residence Dec. 1 and driving it into La Crosse. Sharpe was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Bradley Ryan Hansen
Bradley Ryan Hansen, 37, La Crosse, was charged with uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Hansen stole checks from a West Salem man in November and cashed two of the checks for $450. He was issued a $500 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation.
