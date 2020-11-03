La Crosse man accused of second-degree sexual assault

A 32-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault by use of force.
According to the criminal complaint, Peter Andrew Galick and a woman connected through a dating app and met for brunch in La Crosse Oct. 18. The two then went to Galick's 1 River Place Drive residence. The woman told police they were sitting on the couch when Galick initiated aggressive sexual contact. She described the contact as "rough" as Galick wrapped his hand around her hair and turned it into a "handlebar" to control her.
The woman said Galick removed her clothes over her objections and forced her into sex, put his hand around her throat and bit her in multiple places.
The woman told police she called a national sexual assault hotline later that day and agreed to a medical exam. A nurse told police that the woman had numerous bruises and abrasions on her body.
Judge Gloria Doyle released Galick on a $2,000 signature bond and ordered that he have no contact with the woman.
