La Crosse man accused of second sex crime against child

A 23-year-old La Crosse man accused of attempting to sexually assault a child now faces a charge of sexually assaulting a different child.

Connor J. Horman was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 18.

According to the criminal complaint, police discovered the second girl after searching Horman's cell phone. The newest complaint says Horman and a 15-year-old girl responded to a Snapchat message and met Horman on several occasions during September and October. The girl said Horman repeatedly asked her for sex, undressed her multiple times and inappropriately touched her despite her objections.

Horman was charged in the first case Oct. 19. Prosecutors allege that Horman sent a 15-year-old girl graphic photos of himself, arranged a Sept. 21 meeting and asked her to pursue a sexual relationship with him. In that case, he was issued a $2,500 signature bond that prohibits contact anyone under 18 except his biological child. Prior to his second arrest, he was being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation.

If convicted on both charges, Horman faces up to 63 years in prison.

