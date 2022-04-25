 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man accused of selling meth, threatening informant

A 35-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly selling drugs to a confidential informant and then making the informant fear for his/her life.

Matthew R. Symitczek was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police arranged with the informant to purchase 15 grams of methamphetamine from Symitczek for $400 during a controlled buy April 22. Shortly after the buy, Symitczek reportedly became suspicious about the transaction and accused the informant of setting him up. The complaint says Symitczek demanded that the informant return the methamphetamine.

The complaint says the informant became fearful and used the "safe word" to indicate his/her safety was at risk. The officer monitoring the transaction said it was the first time in eight years and more than 400 controlled buys that an informant has utilized a safe word.

Symitczek reportedly attempted to force the informant toward the vehicle in which he arrived, but he released the informant when a police officer parked an unmarked vehicle next to Symitczek.

The complaint says the officer identified himself as a police officer and ordered Symitczek on the ground. Symitczek allegedly entered the vehicle and shut the door. The officer pulled Symitczek from the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs. Police reportedly recovered the $400 in buy money during the arrest and an additional $1,341 in cash.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Eric Sanford asked for a $200,000 cash bail. He said Symitczek has already served a prison sentence for the same offense and remains on extended supervision since his release in January.

"He has clearly demonstrated he will not abide by the law or the conditions of his extended supervision," Sanford said.

Public defender Zacariah Fudge asked for a signature bond but said any cash bail amount is "academic" since Symitczek faces a probation hold.

Judge Todd Bjerke set bail at $50,000 cash and scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 2.

Matthew Symitczek

Symitczek
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

