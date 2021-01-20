La Crosse man accused of setting bed on fire

A 47-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of setting a mattress on fire inside a Rose Street residence.

Harold T. Gilmore faces a felony count of arson to property other than a building and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police Gilmore piled blankets on a bed inside an apartment unit and set them on fire. When police arrived, the residence was filled with smoke, and the bed had multiple burn marks and holes.

Two police officers went inside to the second floor to make contact with Gilmore, who was visibly intoxicated. The complaint says Gilmore stumbled onto the second floor porch and needed assistance to stand upright. He reportedly interfered with firefighters who arrived on the scene and resisted police efforts to make him stop.

A woman who lives at the residence told police she had gone out for a walk after a dispute with Gilmore and returned to see smoke coming from the residence. The woman said Gilmore didn’t object after being told she intended to call police.