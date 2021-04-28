La Crosse man accused of setting dumpster fire

David A. Pearson was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony arson to property other than a building and misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of burning material, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an alley behind Sixth Street, where a dumpster was on fire. Police collected video footage of the area and recognized Pearson lighting an object and tossing into the dumpster. He reportedly walked a short distance down the alley, stopped at a corner, watched for a short time until the flame became visible and left the area southbound on foot.