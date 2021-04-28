 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of setting dumpster fire
La Crosse man accused of setting dumpster fire

David Pearson

David Pearson

 Steve Rundio

A 34-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after allegedly starting a dumpster fire April 22 in the city.

David A. Pearson was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony arson to property other than a building and misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of burning material, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an alley behind Sixth Street, where a dumpster was on fire. Police collected video footage of the area and recognized Pearson lighting an object and tossing into the dumpster. He reportedly walked a short distance down the alley, stopped at a corner, watched for a short time until the flame became visible and left the area southbound on foot.

Police arrested Pearson the following day. His bond condition includes a no-contact order with two businesses in the area where the fire was lit.

