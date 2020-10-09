La Crosse man accused of setting fire inside apartment while manufacturing meth

A criminal complaint has been filed against a La Crosse man accused of causing a fire while attempting to make methamphetamine.
The complaint charges Matthew Z. Onsrud, 48, with felony counts of attempting to manufacture methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine precursors and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to the complaint, police were called Aug. 24 to a Redwood Street apartment complex, where a tenant identified as Onsrud told police he experienced "mishap with a fire" and wanted to turn himself in. He told police he was attempting to cook methamphetamine by mixing lithium and water in a 20-ounce soda pop bottle when he panicked after the bottle caught on fire.
Onsrud told police he ran to the bathroom to dump the bottle in a bathtub. He said some of the chemicals leaked from the bottle and caused the carpet to catch on fire. He said the apartment unit filled with smoke and that his nose started bleeding. He said he failed to bring the fire under control with a towel before extinguishing it with a fire extinguisher. He said no smoke alarms went off.
Onsrud said he had manufactured methamphetamine in the residence before but this was the first time he prepared the mixture incorrectly. The complaint says police observed carpet burns consistent with Onsrud's description of events. Police later discovered that Onsrud told the property manager the damage was caused by a grease fire.
The complaint says Onsrud appeared under the influence of narcotics. He was sweating profusely, his skin was extremely pale and he was excessively grinding his teeth and clenching his jaw. He told police of deep state conspiracy theories and reptilians controlling humans.
Onsrud has an initial appearance before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne scheduled for Oct. 28.
