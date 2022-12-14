 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse man accused of sex offender registry violation

  • 0

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old La Crosse man accused of failing to maintain his registration as a sex offender.

Dakota M. Ottman was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of a sex offender registry violation.

According to the criminal complaint, Ottman is required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program and was sent his annual verification letter April 4. He failed to respond and was deemed non-complaint April 24. He also didn't respond to letters mailed to him May 25 and July 13.

The complaint says Ottman has been absconding from supervision since October 2021 and has not been located by law enforcement since then. His last address was 812 Livingston St.

Ottman was convicted in 2016 of felony causing mental harm to a child and three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

People are also reading…

Andy Dick was sentenced to 90 days in jail and will have to register as a sex offender.

Ride Shotgun with Lake County sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Kersey as he checks to ensure convicted Northwest Indiana sex offenders are complying with state sex-offender registry laws. This special episode of “Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops” was filmed recently in conjunction with a Midwest reporting project titled, “Out of the Shadows: Spotlight on Sex Crimes.” The special report will span multiple newspapers throughout Lee Enterprises’ Midwest news agencies and will be taking a deep look at sex crimes, the offenders, their victims and the effectiveness of state laws and justice systems in dealing with the issue. “Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops” is an ongoing video series produced by The Times of Northwest Indiana. Video filmed by Kale Wilk and produced by Scotia White.
Dakota Ottman

Ottman

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

At least 100 killed as floods sweep DR Congo capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News