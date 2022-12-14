La Crosse man accused of sex offender registry violation

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old La Crosse man accused of failing to maintain his registration as a sex offender.

Dakota M. Ottman was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of a sex offender registry violation.

According to the criminal complaint, Ottman is required to register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry Program and was sent his annual verification letter April 4. He failed to respond and was deemed non-complaint April 24. He also didn't respond to letters mailed to him May 25 and July 13.

The complaint says Ottman has been absconding from supervision since October 2021 and has not been located by law enforcement since then. His last address was 812 Livingston St.

Ottman was convicted in 2016 of felony causing mental harm to a child and three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault.

