La Crosse man accused of sexual assault

A 24-year-old La Crosse man is free on a $5,000 signature bond after being accused of sexual assault at his La Crosse residence.

R.J. Marcus Kerr was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of third-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that she connected with Kerr through Snapchat and met him for the first time over New Year's weekend. The woman said she went to Kerr's residence Jan. 6 to hang out, but after observing that Kerr was intoxicated, she told him she just wanted to sleep at his house.

The woman said Kerr asked for sexual intercourse. She told him she wasn't interested. She said Kerr then groped her breasts, pulled her clothes off and forced her into sexual intercourse. She said she told Kerr "no" at least once and that she feared for her safety.

Police interviewed Kerr the following day. The complaint says Kerr acknowledged sexual intercourse occurred but that it was consensual.

The complaint says police Kerr agreed to let police examine his cell phone. The phone reportedly contained a Snapchat exchange in which the woman told Kerr their sexual intercourse had not been consensual and that Kerr replied, "Maybe listen when u say no."

Kerr's next court date is a Jan. 17 calendar call.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

