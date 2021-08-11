La Crosse man accused of sexual assault

A 39-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after being accused of forcing sex upon a woman against her will. Lenccardo Thompson was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of second-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman who was 17 at the time of the alleged assaults, told police she became familiar with Thompson after friending him on Facebook. She said she ran away from home and agreed to have Thompson pick her up and drive them to a La Crosse hotel.

The woman said she would stay in the hotel during the day while Thompson went to work. She said the sex with Thompson was consensual at first but that she later grew weary of its frequency. She said the first time she tried to refuse, Thompson forced himself on her.

The two then moved to a La Crosse apartment, where the woman said Thompson continued to force unwanted sex. She said Thompson became more and more controlling and told her she wouldn't eat if she refused his advances. At one point, the woman said Thompson told her, "You can't leave me, you're mine."

The woman said she finally left after she attempted to fend him off with a pocket knife. The complaint says the incident happened sometime between May 23 and June 4.