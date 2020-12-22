La Crosse man accused of sexual assault

A 40-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of two separate assaults on a woman.

Philip Isaac Ramos faces felony charges of second-degree sexual assault/intoxicated victim and strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor charges of battery and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she and Ramos were drinking heavily and that she passed out during the early morning hours of Dec. 15. She told La Crosse police she awoke bound with electrical tape and that Ramos sexually penetrated her. She said Ramos put both hands around her neck during the assault and threatened to kill her.

The woman said she tried to kick Ramos out of the residence but said he threatened to inform her employer about their relationship. The complaint says police collected a towel and three items of Ramos’ clothing as evidence.

The woman told police of a second Ramos assault that occurred Dec. 21 after Ramos became upset over a text message she received. After the two exchanged words, she said Ramos put both hands around her neck and caused her to lose consciousness for two seconds. She said Ramos then threw her against a dresser, covered her head with a blanket and tried to choke her. She said Ramos didn’t calm down until she said that she loved him.