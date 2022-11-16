La Crosse man accused of sexual assault

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit, a woman told police she found herself alone with Sumlar in the kitchen of a La Crosse residence during the evening of Nov. 13. She told police that Sumlar made an unwanted advance by pressing up against her and kissing her. She said Sumlar then fell forward and pinned her for 5-10 minutes between a refrigerator and a counter. She said during the assault she couldn't move one of her arms and that it felt numb.