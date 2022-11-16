 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man accused of sexual assault

A 35-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of pinning a woman against a refrigerator and sexually assaulting her.

Daryl A. Sumlar faces a single felony count of second-degree sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit, a woman told police she found herself alone with Sumlar in the kitchen of a La Crosse residence during the evening of Nov. 13. She told police that Sumlar made an unwanted advance by pressing up against her and kissing her. She said Sumlar then fell forward and pinned her for 5-10 minutes between a refrigerator and a counter. She said during the assault she couldn't move one of her arms and that it felt numb.

The woman said the assault ended when Sumlar heard someone coming down the stairs, which allowed her to push Sumlar away.

Police located Sumlar a short time later walking a short distance from the residence and placed him under arrest. He invoked his right to remain silent and was booked into the La Crosse County Jail.



Sumlar was released on a $2,500 signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 21.

Daryl Sumlar

Sumlar

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

