La Crosse man accused of sexually abusing woman

A 39-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually abusing a woman.

Jamie L. Myren faces one felony count of second-degree sexual assault/use of force and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Myren forced unwanted and painful sexual intercourse on her sometime in January or February 2016. She said Myren also regularly molested her during the nearly six years they lived together with the most recent incident occurring in June.

The woman also recounted numerous incidents of verbal and physical abuse. She described Myren as temper-prone, someone who "flips like a dime."

Another person who lives in the household said Myren regularly threw heavy objects while inside the residence and broke multiple television sets.

Myren is free on a $1,000 signature bond that includes a no-contact order. He has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 30.

