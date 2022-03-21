La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting child

A 39-year-old La Crosse man faces 25 years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl on at least three occasions.

Reginald J. Highsmith was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony repeated sexual assault of a child under 13 and felony bail jumping. The criminal complaint says the assaults occurred between January 2020 and March 2022.

According to the complaint, La Crosse police were alerted to the allegations and set up a March 17 forensic interview with a child identified as the victim. The child said the assaults occurred when Highsmith approached her bed after she went to sleep. She said the assaults left her emotionally uncomfortable and in physical pain.

Police interviewed Highsmith in La Crosse County Jail, where he was being held on a separate offense. The complaint says Highsmith denied the charges and offered no other information.

Highsmith is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.