La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting child

A 23-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, a juvenile told La Crosse police that Sawyer Marlowe forced a sex act on the juvenile sometime in 2020. The juvenile said the assault lasted about an hour and that neither one said anything during the assault.

The juvenile said Marlowe later acknowledged what happened. He asked the juvenile to "stay quiet, please" and offered a video game as a bribe. The complaint says the juvenile has avoided contact with Marlowe since the assault.

The complaint says the juvenile disclosed the assault to a relative April 11 and that the juvenile suffers from disruptive mood disorder and anxiety.

The complaint says Marlowe admitted to the assault during an interview with police and said it was a "one-time thing."

Marlowe was released on a $5,000 signature bond with conditions that he have have no contact with the juvenile or anyone else under 18. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 2.

