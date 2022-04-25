La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting child

A 23-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to the criminal complaint, a juvenile told La Crosse police that Sawyer Marlowe forced a sex act on the juvenile sometime in 2020. The juvenile said the assault lasted about an hour and that neither one said anything during the assault.
The juvenile said Marlowe later acknowledged what happened. He asked the juvenile to "stay quiet, please" and offered a video game as a bribe. The complaint says the juvenile has avoided contact with Marlowe since the assault.
The complaint says the juvenile disclosed the assault to a relative April 11 and that the juvenile suffers from disruptive mood disorder and anxiety.
The complaint says Marlowe admitted to the assault during an interview with police and said it was a "one-time thing."
Marlowe was released on a $5,000 signature bond with conditions that he have have no contact with the juvenile or anyone else under 18. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 2.
La Crosse County Circuit Court felonies in February
Robert L. Perry, 42, no permanent address, was charged with nine counts of uttering an forgery. According to two separate criminal complaints, Perry used stolen checks to make nine separate purchases between May 30 and Aug. 16 in La Crosse, Onalaska and West Salem. He was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Christopher P. Nowlan
Christopher P. Nowlan, 29, La Crosse, was charged with identity theft. According to the criminal complaint, Nowlan opened a checking account Aug. 29 using another person’s identity. Nowlan is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.
Dylan B. Miller
Dylan B. Miller, 26, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police arrested Miller on a pair of outstanding warrants Feb. 18 and found a syringe with methamphetamine residue. He was released on a $1,500 signature bond.
Graham D. Waibel
Graham D. Waibel, 32, La Crosse, was charged with battery to a police officer. According to the criminal complaint, Waibel head-butted a town of Campbell police officer who responded Feb. 12 to an altercation at a La Crescent Street address. Waibel was released on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-alcohol provision.
Barbara A. Coleman
Barbara A. Coleman, 45, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Coleman was found with 2.75 grams of methamphetamine during a Feb. 3 traffic stop in Onalaska. She was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Gary L. Willert,
Gary L. Willert, 35, La Crosse, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Willert was found with a pipe containing methamphetamine residue after a Feb. 3 traffic stop. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $200 cash bond.
Glen P. Taylor
Glen P. Taylor, 44, Stoddard, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Taylor was found with 14.8 grams of methamphetamine after a Feb. 2 traffic stop in La Crosse. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond.
Gregory L. Coleman
Gregory L. Coleman, 44, La Crosse, was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Coleman grabbed her by the throat and restricted her breathing during a Jan. 21 altercation in La Crosse. Coleman was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
Jonathan M. Baum
Jonathan M. Baum, 25, La Crosse was charged with strangulation/suffocation. According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Baum threw her on a table and placed both hands around her neck during a Jan. 19 altercation in the town of Medary. Baum was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
Onalea D. Beckler
Onalea D. Beckler, 30, Tomah, was charged with identity theft to avoid penalty and possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, Beckler gave police a false name during a Feb. 8 traffic stop in Onalaska before police searched the vehicle and found methamphetamine. She is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500 cash bond.
Patrick G. Zahn
Patrick G. Zahn, 37, La Crosse, was charged with uttering a forgery. According to the criminal complaint, Zahn passed four fraudulent checks totaling $656.84 on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation.
Taylor A. Riniker
Taylor A. Riniker, 27, La Crosse, was charged with manufacture/delivery of heroin. According to the criminal complaint, police arranged with a confidential informant to purchase .7 grams of heroin for $80 from Riniker in La Crosse Jan. 13. She is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation violation. Her case is continued to Feb. 12.
Torek C. Inderberg
Torek C. Inderberg, 41, Onalaska, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a Feb. 5 report of Inderberg asleep inside a parked vehicle in Onalaska. Police reportedly found two bags of methamphetamine weighing 11.44 grams and a pipe with methamphetamine residue in Inderberg’s possession. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond.
