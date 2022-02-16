La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting child

A 25-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Marchun B. Holeyfield faces a single felony count of sexual assault of a child under 16.

According to the criminal complaint, police were alerted to the assault by the girl's mother, and the girl was interviewed by a social worker Jan. 21.

The complaint says the girl told the social worker that she and Holeyfield became acquainted on social media last September and that he came to see her at an Onalaska residence Nov. 9. She indicated that she agreed to sexual intercourse with Holeyfield because she didn't want to make him mad. When asked if she wanted to have sex with Holeyfield, she replied, "I don't know."

Police interviewed Holeyfield Feb. 14. The complaint says Holeyfield originally denied knowing the girl or assaulting her but changed his answers when police confronted him with photos from the girl's cellphone. He reportedly later told police, "I did it ... I'm wrong. I'm sorry. I regret it."

Holeyfield was given a $5,000 signature bond but remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

