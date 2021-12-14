La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting child

A 40-year-old La Crosse man faces 60 years in prison after being accused of sexually assaulting a pre-teen child.

Thomas C. LaBeff was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single charge of first-degree sexual assault of a person under 13.

According to the criminal complaint, LeBeff committed the assault between Jan. 25, 2017, and Jan. 15, 2020. The child's mother said the child disclosed the assault in October, and police interviewed the child Nov. 1. The complaint says LaBeff was alone with the child and told the child to disrobe before committing the assault.

LeBeff was arrested by La Crosse police Dec. 14. He denied any inappropriate contact with the child.

Judge Scott Horne ordered LaBeff held on a $1,000 cash bond with provisions of house arrest and no contact with the child if released.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Susan Donskey requested the cash bond.

"The state believes some cash is appropriate," Donskey said. "This is a very serious allegation."

Public defender Araysa Simpson asked for a signature bond. She said LaBeff is indigent and is facing serious medical issues.

