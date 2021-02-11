La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting girl over four years

A 40-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a four-year period.

David K. Singer faces felony charges of repeated sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm and exposing a child to harmful materials.

According to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, a female told La Crosse police that Singer's sexual abuse dates to January 2015, when the two met in Tennessee. She was invited to live in a household that included Singer, a woman who called herself "Liberty" and a minor female.

The female, who is now an adult, said the first assault occurred after she, Singer and Liberty smoked marijuana together. She said Singer had sex with her most days while they lived in Tennessee and that Singer gave her Xanax pills provided by Liberty to calm her down. She said she believed Liberty was a minister and was told "God is saying yes to this."

In March 2015, the girl moved to La Crosse to live with her biological father. She stayed for two only weeks before moving in with Singer, Liberty and the minor girl, who had all moved to La Crosse.