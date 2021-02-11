La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting girl over four years

A 40-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a four-year period.
David K. Singer faces felony charges of repeated sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm and exposing a child to harmful materials.
According to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, a female told La Crosse police that Singer's sexual abuse dates to January 2015, when the two met in Tennessee. She was invited to live in a household that included Singer, a woman who called herself "Liberty" and a minor female.
The female, who is now an adult, said the first assault occurred after she, Singer and Liberty smoked marijuana together. She said Singer had sex with her most days while they lived in Tennessee and that Singer gave her Xanax pills provided by Liberty to calm her down. She said she believed Liberty was a minister and was told "God is saying yes to this."
In March 2015, the girl moved to La Crosse to live with her biological father. She stayed for two only weeks before moving in with Singer, Liberty and the minor girl, who had all moved to La Crosse.
She said sex with Singer was an almost daily occurrence over the next 3½ years.
The girl was kept socially isolated while living with Singer. She recalled attending school only briefly in La Crosse before being home-schooled with a curriculum that consisted solely of listening to music and reviewing Bible passages.
The complaint says the girl began to see other people and make friends in late 2018 and that she cut off her relationship with Singer the following year. She decided to seek professional help after talking to a nurse in January.
Police were reportedly given access to a Jan. 28 text message in which Singer acknowledges the sexual relationship and blamed it on the girl. Police interviewed Singer at his Mormon Coulee Road residence Feb. 9 and placed him under arrest.
Singer appeared Thursday before Judge Elliott Levine, who continued the case to Feb. 25 while Singer seeks defense counsel. Attorney Meredith Davis represented Singer during the bond hearing and said he would likely qualify for a public defender.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.