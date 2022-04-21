 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting intoxicated woman

A 22-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually assaulting an intoxicated victim. Milkaso B. Dedefo faces a single felony charge of second-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she met Dedefo in a La Crosse bar April 17 and accompanied him to his Pine Street residence. She said she refused Dedefo's request for sex and told him, "I don't know how I ended up at your house." She told police she called a friend to pick her up.

The woman told police she couldn't recall any sexual contact with Dedefo but suspected she had been assaulted after experiencing extreme stomach pain. She later submitted to a SANE exam, and a nurse reported evidence of possible sexual penetration.

The complaint says that two videos from the woman's cell phone recorded while she was inside Dedefo's apartment show an encounter in which the woman can be heard sobbing in pain.

Police executed a search warrant for Dedefo's residence April 18 and seized hair samples, blankets, bed sheets and pillow cases. Dedefo reportedly told police "nothing happened" and requested an attorney.

People are also reading…

Dedefo is free on a signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for April 27.

Milkaso Dedefo

Dedefo

 Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

