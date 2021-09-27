 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting intoxicated woman

Brent Funmaker

Funmaker

A 24-year-old La Crosse man was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after an alleged sexual assault in La Crosse. Brent M. Funmaker faces a single felony count of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Aug. 16 to Meriter Hospital in Madison, where a woman told police she was in La Crosse the previous evening before she went to a La Crosse residence and fell asleep. She told police she had consumed two alcoholic seltzers and seven mixed drinks that evening. The complaint says she received a SANE exam at Meriter.

The woman told police she woke up the following day with Funmaker sleeping beside her and that the shorts and underwear she put on before going to sleep were on a chair next to the bed. She also told police she immediately noticed pain in her vagina.

The woman said she barely knew Funmaker and wouldn't have given consent to have sex with him.

Madison police forwarded the woman's statement to police in La Crosse. A search warrant was obtained for the residence where the assault allegedly occurred, and police seized a comforter and bed sheet.

The complaint says Funmaker declined to talk to police. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond with a provision that he have no contact with the alleged victim.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

