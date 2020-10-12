La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting two children

A 29-year-old La Crosse man is being held on $5,000 cash bond after being accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Dameon Lee Hendricks was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and two counts of felony first-degree child enticement.

According to the criminal complaint, police conducted an Aug. 18 interview with a young boy who said Hendricks forced him to perform oral sex, touched him inappropriately and struck him in the genitals. He also told police that Hendricks sometimes gets "crazy" and stabbed him in the thumb, but the complaint says there was no evidence of a stab wound. The boy told a social worker he was scared, and the interview was concluded when he said he no longer wanted to talk.

Police were also alerted to a girl who said she was assaulted by Hendricks and interviewed her Sept. 8. She recounted two incidents during which Hendricks forced her to lick him in a private place.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Hendricks was being sought on a February felony warrant for fleeing an officer.

In addition to cash bond, Judge Todd Bjerke ordered that Hendricks have no contact with minors or operate a motor vehicle.

