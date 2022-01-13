La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting two women

A 21-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly sexually assaulting two women during the same night. Dominic Eligha Benjamin faces two felony counts of third-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to a La Crosse address, where two women said Benjamin assaulted them during the overnight hours of Dec. 26. The women told police they met Benjamin on the evening of Dec. 25 and socialized with him.

The first woman interviewed by police said she awoke at 4:30 a.m. to discover Benjamin lying next to her naked in her bed. She said Benjamin performed sex acts on her before she angrily told him he needed to leave. She said Benjamin replied, "OK, I'm sorry" and left the room.

The second woman told police that she and Benjamin engaged in consensual intercourse but that Benjamin continued after she told him to stop.

Police arrested Benjamin later that afternoon. He told police he had sex with only one of the women and that it was consensual. He also told police he consumed half a bottle of brandy before going to the residence.

Benjamin is free on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is a Jan. 24 calendar call.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.