A 21-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in La Crosse on Nov. 28.

Joshua J. White faces a single felony charge of second-degree sexual assault/unconscious victim.

According to the criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, the alleged victim contacted police Dec. 4. She told police she became intoxicated after consuming alcohol at two La Crosse bars and that one of her drinks may have been spiked.

The woman said she gave White her car keys because she wasn’t able to drive. She told police she had little memory of being at the second bar and doesn’t recall how she wound up at White’s Charles Street residence. She recalled waking up as White was kissing her and reaching down her pants. She said White also attempted sexual intercourse.

The woman said White later gave her a ride to her car. The two later exchanged text messages, and the woman showed a screenshot to police. The woman expressed anger toward White for what happened. White denied assaulting her and said he only recalled waking her up and placing her on a couch. He posted, “I swear to god I don’t remember doing that I’m sorry.”

The complaint says the woman told police she wasn’t injured and didn’t seek medical treatment. A sexual assault exam couldn’t be conducted because the alleged assault occurred more than five days prior.

White denied assaulting the woman during a Dec. 30 interview with police. He said the two were watching a movie before he fell asleep. He said he woke up with the woman sleeping next to him before moving her to a couch and going to bed.

Police asked White if there were any pictures or video from the night of the incident. He said there nothing on his cell phone that would implicate him but refused to give his password to police.

White is free on a $10,000 signature bond. He has a pre-trial conference set for April 21.