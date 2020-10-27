La Crosse man accused of sexually assaulting young child

A 39-year-old La Crosse man faces up to 89 years in prison after being accused of two sex crimes against children.

Kevin C. Zoerb was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12 and possession of child pornography.

The first criminal complaint alleges that Zoerb sexually assaulted a young child while the two were left together unsupervised Sept. 27. The child was interviewed Oct. 26 by La Crosse police and gave a graphic account of sexual contact initiated by Zoerb. The child used the word "sex" to describe the contact and that Zoerb used "sex toys" during the alleged assault. The child also told investigators that Zoerb "watches sex" on his computer.

Two witnesses told police that the child had become more reclusive and defiant since the alleged assault took place.

The child was taken to Gundersen Health Oct. 26 for a SANE exam, but the exam wasn't conducted due to the time lag.

Police obtained a search warrant for Zoerb's residence and reportedly found sex toys and a pair of young child's underwear.