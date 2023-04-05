A 42-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after police responded to a Saturday, April 1, report of a gunshot wound.

Bobby D. Ball faces a single felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police were called to the 2100 block of George Street in La Crosse, where video surveillance provided by a nearby tavern reportedly shows a struggle between Ball and another man in a parked vehicle. During the struggle, a muzzle flash appears.

The video shows Ball exiting the vehicle and walking directly toward a waiting GMC Acadia, which quickly left the scene. The other man exited the driver's seat and ran away. The complaint says he didn't show any outward signs of being injured.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found two spent shell casings.

Ball was located by police a short time later at a town of Shelby address. He was arrested without incident and agreed to a police interview. He reportedly told police that the other man brandished a firearm in his direction and that the two struggled for control of the weapon. He said two shots were fired.

Police made contact with the other man, who confirmed the gunshot wound.

Ball has been released from the La Crosse County Jail. His next court appearance is an April 10 preliminary hearing.