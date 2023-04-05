A 42-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after police responded to a Saturday, April 1, report of a gunshot wound.
Bobby D. Ball faces a single felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Police were called to the 2100 block of George Street in La Crosse, where video surveillance provided by a nearby tavern reportedly shows a struggle between Ball and another man in a parked vehicle. During the struggle, a muzzle flash appears.
The video shows Ball exiting the vehicle and walking directly toward a waiting GMC Acadia, which quickly left the scene. The other man exited the driver's seat and ran away. The complaint says he didn't show any outward signs of being injured.
Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found two spent shell casings.
People are also reading…
Ball was located by police a short time later at a town of Shelby address. He was arrested without incident and agreed to a police interview. He reportedly told police that the other man brandished a firearm in his direction and that the two struggled for control of the weapon. He said two shots were fired.
Police made contact with the other man, who confirmed the gunshot wound.
Ball has been released from the La Crosse County Jail. His next court appearance is an April 10 preliminary hearing.
See complete coverage, results from Tuesday's Wisconsin elections
See all the results from Tuesday's election here.
Liberals have obtained a Wisconsin Supreme Court majority as Democrats seek to overturn the state's near-complete abortion ban and rewrite the state's legislative maps.
In addition to Rhodes-Conway defeating Reyes, 14 of 20 City Council seats had contested races and city voters decided to hold elections for half of the council members every year.
"I'm excited to get work," she said after claiming victory late Tuesday evening.
The incoming council will be a major shakeup, with many incumbents declining to run again and sitting members facing each other because of redistricting.
With Dan Knodl's victory, Wisconsin Republicans now hold 22 votes in the 33-seat state Senate.
Both Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates have said they support the constitutional amendment.