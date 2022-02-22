La Crosse man accused of shooting at police officer

A 34-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail without bail after allegedly shooting at a La Crosse police officer early Tuesday morning.

Curtis W. Ross II was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for the following charges:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of heroin with intent to deliver

Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Resisting an officer

Felony bail jumping

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne continued Ross' bail hearing until Wednesday. He is being held on a federal warrant.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, police responded to a theft complaint around 1:30 a.m. and noticed Ross in the area. As police attempted to initiate contact, Ross allegedly turned around and fired one shot at an officer, who escaped injury.

With the assistance of the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, UW-La Crosse police and Wisconsin State Patrol, police established a perimeter to keep Ross from leaving the area. A witness reported Ross hiding nearby, and police were able to take Ross into custody without further incident.

“This incident highlights the dangers our officers face protecting and serving the La Crosse community," La Crosse police chief Shawn Kudron said. "I am extremely grateful our officer was not injured, or worse, and that the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. The La Crosse Police Department and the La Crosse community we serve have no tolerance for this reckless behavior, that puts officers and citizens in harm’s way.”

Ross had four warrants for his arrest at the time of the shooting — two in La Crosse County, one in Milwaukee County and a federal warrant. He was arrested for similar drug charges in La Crosse County in Sept. 9, 2021. He was released on a signature bond the following day.

In December, Ross was charged in La Crosse County with several misdemeanors, including two counts of criminal damage to property. Police were unable to locate him, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 14.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

