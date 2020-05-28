La Crosse man accused of shooting neighbor with BB gun released on house arrest

A La Crosse man accused of shooting his neighbor with a BB gun will be on house arrest rather than in custody in the jail after a Thursday ruling in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Jared L. Cooper, 26, was released on a $1,500 signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke after spending a week in the La Crosse County Jail in connection with the case. Bjerke ordered Cooper to comply with GPS monitoring and only leave his home to go to work. He is prohibited from going to his neighbor’s house and from being outside his home.
Cooper begged Bjerke for a signature bond so he could return to work.
“If I miss any more, I will be fired. Please, your honor,” Cooper said.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said he was concerned about Cooper’s behavior and the ongoing dispute with his neighbor, but said GPS monitoring would be acceptable as opposed to holding him in the jail.
“If he could stay in his house and not be going out, not be going to his neighbor’s — the victim in this case — we would be OK with that,” Gruenke said.
Bjerke agreed to lower the bond from $1,000, adding a court order for Cooper to possess no weapons, including BB guns.
Cooper was charged last week with felony bail jumping, battery using a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct using a dangerous weapon.
Cooper’s neighbor came home at about 4 p.m. Wednesday to find Cooper sitting on his stoop on the 1400 block of Caledonia St. with a BB gun in the shape of a black handgun, according to the criminal complaint. The man told police he had ongoing issues with Cooper and said something to him along the lines of “You think you’re tough” because he had the gun, according to the report.
In response, Cooper pointed the gun at the man and started to shoot, according to the complaint. The man ran, and Cooper ran after him, shooting him several times in the back with the BB gun before the man tripped.
Another man was able to separate the two and call police. Cooper was taken into custody without incident, and the BB gun was seized as evidence.
Cooper has three open felony cases in La Crosse and Monroe counties. He was charged April 20 in Monroe County with two counts of felony bail jumping and using a computer to threaten injury.
In La Crosse County, he was charged last year with making a bomb scare after police say he called 911 and falsely reported a bomb in a government building and with felony bail jumping, intimidating a witness, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property earlier this year after he was accused of threatening a woman with a BB gun.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
