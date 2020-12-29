La Crosse man accused of sixth OWI, attempting to disarm officer

A 45-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly reaching for a police officer's firearm during a drunk driving arrest.

Kurt W. Reisner faces felony charges of sixth-offense drunk driving, sixth-offense driving with a prohibited blood-alcohol content and attempting to disarm a police officer. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of hit-and-run.

According to the criminal complaint, Reisner allegedly struck two cars, a speed limit sign and a traffic pole Dec. 27 while driving erratically on Rose Street in La Crosse. He turned into the Black River beach parking lot and exited his vehicle. He walked to the 1400 block of Caledonia Street, where he was identified with the help of an eyewitness.

The complaint says Reisner was swaying and unsteady when approached by police and needed support to keep from falling down. Reisner admitted to drinking cranberry juice with vodka but denied driving. He was unable to complete a field sobriety test and refused consent for a blood test.

Police obtained a warrant for the blood test and transported Reisner to Mayo Health System. After the blood test, Reisner started sobbing, pointed to a police officer's gun and asked the officer to "kill me already." He then allegedly lunged toward the officer's weapon with his left hand.