La Crosse man accused of spitting on police officer

A 42-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for spitting on a police officer.

Eddie E. Harris faces felony charges of discharging bodily fluids on an officer and threatening a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told police he was assaulted by Harris during a panhandling attempt in the parking lot of the People's Food Co-op in La Crosse. Harris reportedly hit the man and ripped items of clothing until a woman intervened by striking Harris in the head with a metal bar. The report said the man was bleeding from the mouth and likely had a broken nose.

Police located Harris a short time later. As an officer assessed Harris' injuries, Harris reportedly said he would spit on any medical personnel who attempted to treat him. Police then handcuffed Harris, who allegedly spit on the officer's face and neck.

During transport to the La Crosse County Jail, the complaint says Harris refused to sit still in the van and repeatedly threatened physical violence against law enforcement personnel.

Harris was released on a $1,000 signature bond.

