A 36-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of stalking and assaulting a woman in La Crosse.

Kenneth W. Susajlo was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of stalking, false imprisonment and bail jumping and two misdemeanor counts each of battery and disorderly conduct.

Police arrested Susajlo on March 16, nearly two weeks after he was accused of violating a no-contact order. A woman told police Susajlo contacted her by phone 16 times March 3-5. The no-contact order was imposed in response to incidents that occurred Aug. 14, 2022, and Nov. 7, 2022.

During the first incident, the woman said Susajlo became enraged when she attempted to break up with him. She said Susajlo flipped a mattress while she was on it, which caused her to fall and hit her head against a wall. She said the incident forced her to miss work with a possible concussion.

The woman said the second incident occurred during a jealous rage. She said Susajlo blocked her exit after she told him she was leaving. She said he responded by throwing her belongings across the room. She said Susajlo then leaned over her and pressed his thumbs in each of her eyes. She quoted Susajlo as saying, "I'm going to bite your nose off. I'm going to bite your ears off."

Susajlo is free on a $1,000 signature bond. His next court date is an April 6 preliminary hearing.