La Crosse man accused of stalking, restraining woman

A 40-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with stalking and restraining a woman Nov. 8 in La Crosse. Benjamin R. Allen faces felony charges of stalking and false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she had been at the Old Style Inn, where Allen is employed. She spoke briefly with Allen at the bar and returned home a short time later.

The woman said she heard footsteps outside her window and saw Allen outside. She went outside and asked Allen why he was there. She said Allen responded by grabbing both her wrists and pushing her back inside the residence.

The woman said Allen continued to hold her wrists while standing at the doorway and preventing her from leaving. She said she was eventually able push Allen outside and lock the door behind him. During the scuffle, a stove located near the door was damaged.

The complaint says Allen had shown several signs of previous stalking behavior and that he once told her he could see everything through her window. He also texted her 40 times without a response.