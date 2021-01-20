La Crosse man accused of stalking woman

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 27-year-old La Crosse man accused of stalking a woman.

Stephen L. Stockdale faces a felony count of stalking/use of a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a dwelling.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a La Crosse address, where a woman said Stockdale was parked outside in a white Dodge Ram truck. The complaint says she locked the front door of her residence and hid in a closet until police arrived. She said Stockdale had attacked her before and could be in possession of a firearm.

The woman told police of four recent incidents involving Stockdale, including a Jan. 11 encounter during which he entered her residence at 3 a.m. without her permission. Six days later, the woman said Stockdale called her, said she was “evil” and wanted her to die. She said Stockdale’s actions and access to firearms have caused her to fear for her safety.

Stockdale was arrested without incident in front of the woman’s residence. The complaint says police found a Remington 1911 semi-automatic handgun inside his vehicle. He has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for Jan. 26.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.