La Crosse man accused of stealing $200, threatening victim

A 27-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with using force to take $200 from a man and threatening the victim if he contacted police.
Joseph L. Stout faces a felony charge of intimidating a victim and misdemeanor charges of theft and battery.
According to the criminal complaint, a man told La Crosse police he was lured Nov. 24 into a 7th Street apartment unit, where Stout accosted him and claimed he was owed $80. The man said Stout locked the door to the residence and punched him twice in the head. He said he attempted to crawl to the door, but Stout dragged him into the kitchen, where Stout struck him in the face again.
The man said Stout forced him to remove his shoes and socks and then went through the man's pockets, taking $200 in cash and a pack of cigarettes. He said Stout threatened to shoot him in the head if he called police. He said Stout described the $200 as "interest" for having to track him down and asked where the man could obtain another $80.
The man said he had visible head wounds as he led Stout and another person to a nearby 6th Street apartment complex. He said Stout told him if anybody asked about his injuries, he was ordered to say, "you just got beat up and we are here to help you." The man said Stout finally released him before telling him he now owed $100. Police took photographs of the man's injuries, which included a swollen, discolored eye and a swollen cheek.
Stout was released by Judge Ramona Gonzalez on a $500 signature bond.
Michael Edward Kubarski
Jacob D. Peters
Eric M. Stevens
Trey M. Theisen
Jason Basterfield
John D. Rodgers
Alex A. Anderson
Brandon D. Borreson
Justin A. McCormick
Troy J. Smith
Kavan J. Nash
Ashleigh A. Bye
Joshua P. Tischer
Cameron S. Seward
John E. Mullen
Samantha Fish
Jonathan R. Emery
Dayne M. Kuri
Steven R. Covey-Holmes
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
In this Series
COLLECTION: Crime and Courts, La Crosse County
-
La Crosse man accused of breaking victim's nose during fight
-
Drug overdose leads to multiple charges against La Crosse man
-
La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine
- 21 updates
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.