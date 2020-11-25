La Crosse man accused of stealing $200, threatening victim

A 27-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with using force to take $200 from a man and threatening the victim if he contacted police.

Joseph L. Stout faces a felony charge of intimidating a victim and misdemeanor charges of theft and battery.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told La Crosse police he was lured Nov. 24 into a 7th Street apartment unit, where Stout accosted him and claimed he was owed $80. The man said Stout locked the door to the residence and punched him twice in the head. He said he attempted to crawl to the door, but Stout dragged him into the kitchen, where Stout struck him in the face again.

The man said Stout forced him to remove his shoes and socks and then went through the man's pockets, taking $200 in cash and a pack of cigarettes. He said Stout threatened to shoot him in the head if he called police. He said Stout described the $200 as "interest" for having to track him down and asked where the man could obtain another $80.